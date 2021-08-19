Oops! Blackhawks misspell Marc-Andre Fleury’s name on new jersey

CHICAGO (KLAS) – Marc-Andre Fleury’s time in Chicago has gotten off on the wrong skate with his new team accidentally dissing the future hall-of-fame goalie.

Vegas traded the original Golden Knight to the Blackhawks last month, in a move that shocked the NHL along with many dedicated VGK fans.

The Blackhawks tweeted a photo of Fleury’s jersey alongside those of other offseason acquisitions Thursday, revealing a glaring typo.

Chicago made a jersey that says “Fluery” instead of “Fleury.” The tweet has since been deleted. Presumably, the team will get the name of the Vezina Trophy winner corrected before Chicago’s Oct. 13 season opener.

The Golden Knights will have to wait until the new year to see their former fan-favorite goalie. Vegas hosts Chicago Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena.