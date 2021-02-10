Nosek tests positive for COVID-19; Knights still set to take on Ducks Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Hockey League has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test has been returned for a player on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Forward Tomas Nosek was removed from Tuesday night’s game after the league was notified that his test came back positive. Nosek was immediately isolated from his teammates and contact tracing was begun, according to the league.

Thursday night’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks will still be played at the scheduled time — 7 p.m.

The NHL says the Golden Knights have followed all recommended guidelines set by the league.