NHL’s Phase 2: Players allowed — not required — to rejoin teams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights could hit the ice sometime in early June as the National Hockey League moves toward Phase 2 of its plan to resume the season.

Exactly when is still a big question.

A 22-page document detailing the rules for sanitization, interaction and even where the league wants players to take showers — at home, preferably — is a thorough plan that reads like a contract, and it addresses some of the biggest issues that are still remaining.

Players will be allowed — but not required — to rejoin their teams for training and practice at club facilities. Many players didn’t remain in Las Vegas through the lockdown, and the NHL recognizes those challenges.

Players will be allowed to work with other teams to train in their facilities if they prefer, and those teams are asked to accommodate such requests.

When any player who has not stayed in Las Vegas returns to the team, they must abide by a 14-day self-quarantine period following travel. Players who remained in Las Vegas will be allowed to participate immediately when Phase 2 begins.

See the full memo:

Early June seems ambitious with that restriction.

Among the many procedures spelled out in the plan, teams are required to perform COVID-19 testing at least twice a week going forward.

Temperature checks upon entry to club facility will also be standard, and the NHL has a detailed set of procedures if anyone exhibits symptoms.

The NHL also mandates that players train and skate only at club facilities.

Phase 1 of the NHL’s plan asked players to self-quarantine to be ready to return to finish the season.