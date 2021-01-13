NHL to release daily COVID list; no Knights players listed

NEW YORK (Jan. 13, 2021) – The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on January 13, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.
Beginning today, and continuing for the balance of the season, the NHL will be sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.
The League will maintain a dedicated list, to be launched later this week on media.nhl.com, which will be updated daily to reflect the Players on each Club that are unavailable to practice or play due to a COVID Protocol Related Absence – no additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.
COVID Protocol Related Absences – Jan. 13, 2021:
Anaheim – none
Arizona – Lawson Crouse
Boston – Karson Kuhlman
Buffalo – none
Calgary – none
Carolina – none
Chicago – none
Colorado – Erik Johnson
Columbus – Mikko Koivu
Dallas – will be released prior to its first game
Detroit – Darren Helm, Christian Djoos
Edmonton – Gaetan Haas; James Neal
Florida – Markus Nutivaara
Los Angeles – Cal Petersen; Kurtis MacDermid; Sean Walker
Minnesota – Alex Stalock
Montreal – none
Nashville – Mikael Granlund; Luca Sbisa
New Jersey – none
NY Islanders – none
NY Rangers – Justin Richards
Ottawa – none
Philadelphia – Shayne Gostisbehere
Pittsburgh – Kasperi Kapanen
San Jose – Max Letunov
St. Louis – none
Tampa Bay – none
Toronto – none
Vancouver – Jordie Benn; J.T. Miller
Vegas – none
Washington – none
Winnipeg – Nikolaj Ehlers