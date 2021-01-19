NHL to dump the “tracking puck”, for now

Golden Knights

by: , NHL.com

Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 18: Winnipeg Jets Defenceman Josh Morrissey (44) skates with the puck during the NHL regular season game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 18, 2021, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (Jan. 19, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that, effective with tonight’s games, the League will be using game pucks without the imbedded tracking technology. The decision was made after concerns were raised about the puck’s performance during the first few days of the 2020-21 season. A review by the League determined that the first supply of 2020-21 pucks did not receive the same precise finishing treatments during the off-season manufacturing process as were used during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is expected that a new supply of the League’s “tracking pucks” will be available soon and, after undergoing appropriate quality control testing, will be back in use for all games. In the interim, the League will use the official game pucks from the 2019-20 season and will continue to utilize Player tracking technology for all games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories