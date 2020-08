KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL is doing daily testing of those in the “hub cities” of Toronto and Edmonton, and to date, they have had zero positive tests. Statement from the league below:

The Vegas Golden Knights begin their round-robin playoff series 3:30 p.m. against Dallas today in the Edmonton hub.