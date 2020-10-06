NHL targeting Jan 1 start date

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL has looked at various options to start the 2020-2021 season, but now it appears January 1, 2021 is their new target date.
Eliott Friedman of Sportsnet Canada tweeted this:
The NHL has been working on a December 1, 2020 date for the last few months, but, if this report is true, they will likely push it back to after Christmas. The NHL has said it hopes to play a full 82 game season and have some attendance at games. Cross-border travel from the USA to Canada also complicates the issue.
