NHL targeting Jan 1 start date

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL has looked at various options to start the 2020-2021 season, but now it appears January 1, 2021 is their new target date.

Eliott Friedman of Sportsnet Canada tweeted this:

Hearing new “target date” of Jan 1 is being planned for by NHL/NHLPA. This does not guarantee season starting New Year’s Day, but replaces Dec 1 as the current target. (Potential training camp would be beforehand.) This could change in the future — but that is where we stand now. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 6, 2020

The NHL has been working on a December 1, 2020 date for the last few months, but, if this report is true, they will likely push it back to after Christmas. The NHL has said it hopes to play a full 82 game season and have some attendance at games. Cross-border travel from the USA to Canada also complicates the issue.

The NHL Draft is taking place this week. 8 New Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis is in Montana where the Golden Knights are running their draft operations and will have reports continuing tonight on 8 News Now.