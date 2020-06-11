NHL sets July 10 date for full practice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing workout sessions with no more than 6 players, under current NHL rules, but that will change July 10. The league has set its date for full practices to return. They issued the following statement:

NEW YORK/TORONTO (June 11, 2020) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that formal training camps (Phase 3) for the 24 teams resuming play will open on Friday, July 10, provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play. The length of training camp and, therefore, the start date for formal resumption of play (Phase 4) will be determined at a future date.

When the Stanleu Cup Playoffs begin the Knights will get a first round bye because they were winners of the Pacific Division.