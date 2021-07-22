NHL schedule released; All-Star Game Feb 4-5 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 10: Nick Holden #22 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on June 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL has released its schedule for the 2021-2022 season and there is a lot to like for local hockey fans. The Knights kick off the regular season at home Tuesday October 12 against the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken. Let the comparisons begin.

The NHL All-Star game will be held at T-Mobile Arena February 4-5, 2022. No final agreement or decision has been made to this point regarding the possible participation of NHL Players in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Talks remain ongoing.

The Golden Knights will have two season-high, six-game homestands and the first will begin against Seattle (11/9) and continuing against Minnesota (11/11), Vancouver (11/13), Carolina (11/16), Detroit (11/18) and Columbus (11/20). The second six-game stretch at T-Mobile Arena will start against Anaheim (12/31) and continue into the new year against Winnipeg (1/2), Nashville (1/4), New York Rangers (1/6), Chicago (1/8) and Toronto (1/11).

The longest road trip of the season for Vegas will happen in March as the Golden Knights will play five straight away from The Fortress, starting at Philadelphia (3/8), at Buffalo (3/10), at Pittsburgh (3/11), at Columbus (3/13) and at Winnipeg (3/15).

The team’s 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinal rematch with the Montreal Canadiens will take place on November 6 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The two teams will also meet in Vegas on January 20. The Golden Knights will host the defending Stanley Cup champion, Tampa Bay Lightning, on December 21 and will travel to Tampa, Florida on January 29.

With the addition of a 32nd NHL franchise and the resumption of a full schedule, the Golden Knights will play the following opponents in the Pacific Division four times, two home and two away: the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. Vegas will play three divisional games against the Calgary Flames (one home, two away) and San Jose Sharks (two home, one road) this season.