NHL reveals positive test for Knights’ Tomas Nosek

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 09: Tomas Nosek #92 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on February 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL says Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek has tested positive for COVID-19 after he was removed from playing in a 5-4 win over Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Nosek has been placed in isolation and the league is conducting close-contact tracing. The NHL says the Golden Knights home game against the Ducks remains scheduled for Thursday, pending test results of players and staff on both teams.

Nosek’s positive test led to the Golden Knights canceling practice on Wednesday after the team did not make anyone available for video interviews following the game.