LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Vegas Golden Knights games have been rescheduled as the NHL makes adjustments to its regular-season schedule:

Game #764, Colorado at Vegas, scheduled for April 26, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m. Pacific Time

Game #162, Vegas at San Jose, scheduled for May 10, is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time

The complete 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule can be found at NHL.com/schedule.