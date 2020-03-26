NHL postpones Las Vegas Awards Show, other events

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 16: A detailed view of the NHL logo on the back of the goal netting before the game between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Hockey League announced it is postponing its annual awards show scheduled for June 18 in Las Vegas. The Bridgestone NHL Awards Show has been held in Las Vegas since 2009. No make-up date has been announced.

The NHL is also postponing its scouting combine set for Buffalo, New York in early June and the NHL Draft set for the end of June in Montreal.

The NHL put its season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and no startup date has been given for the season. The NHL has requested teams hold dates at the arenas through August if they are able to hold Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020.