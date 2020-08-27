NHL postpones games as players across sports leagues make a stand against racial injustice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — These are historic times in sports. Never before have players had such a strong and loud voice.

All of the leagues are now paying close attention to the voices of those who play the game. These collective voices are asking for a sustainable change.

The NBA boycotted its games yesterday, and the NHL will do the same.

There will be no hockey games today or tomorrow, as players stand united in a cause for change. Last night, the league recognized what’s going in the world.

Today, all the players from the bubble in Edmonton gathered in a show of support. It started with the Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves talking to players back east, then with the Vancouver team in the west bubble.

Not only was talking and making a collective statement their mission, but also understanding that change won’t happen overnight. The players’ coming together and shining a light on racial injustice right now is a strong start, though.

“There’s a lot of white athletes in here. I think that’s the statement being made right now. It’s great that the NBA did this and the MLB and WNBA. They’ve got a lot of Black athletes in those leagues,” said Reaves. “For all these athletes in here to take a stand and say ‘You know what? We see the problem, too, and we stand behind you.’ I go to war with these guys, and I hate their guts on the ice. But, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. The statement they made today is something that’s going to last.”

The NBA will resume its playoffs. Eventually, the WNBA will play again, but not tonight. Las Vegas and Seattle were scheduled to play for first place in the league, but the league postponed their games, as well.

A lot of NFL camps were shutdown today, as well, after various teams around the league wanted to show their support. The league and NFLPA released a statement, which reads:

The NFL community is united more than ever to support one another in these challenging times. We share anger and frustration, most recently as a result of the shooting of Jacob Blake. While our passions continue to run high, we are proud that our players and clubs, League and Union, are taking time to have the difficult conversations about these issues that affect the Black community and other communities of color in America. We are especially encouraged that these conversations are about how we can come together to make the necessary and long overdue changes in our country. We will continue to not only use our collective platform to call out racism and injustice whenever and wherever it occurs in our country, but also fight together to eradicate it.” NFL & NFLPA

The Raiders are also aware of what’s going on in the streets of America, and they’re looking for change. While the season has had a head start, so far, there are no talks of boycotting games.

The team itself is talking and learning.

“I think our, our team has done a great job, starting with Coach Gruden, on handling those situations. We had Zoom talk meetings together over the summer on the importance of it,” said Zay Jones. “Everyone sees the priority of it. I won’t go into great detail. It’s just sad, and it’s a tragedy of what’s going on and what’s happening right now. Prayers to those people who are affected by it; we all are affected by, in a sense. I think the greatest thing is you need to come together and continue having those conversations on ways to help.”