NHL postpones 2020 international games

NEW YORK / TORONTO (May 8, 2020) – The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association today announced the postponement of its 2020 international games.

The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence. We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021.

The NHL regular season has been paused since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league is hopeful that it can hold Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020, but no plan has been announced.