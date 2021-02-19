NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe by the numbers

Knights play Avalanche 12 noon Saturday

0 – Number of NHL games played atop a golf course. The previous 30 outdoor NHL games have been hosted by football venues (19 GP), baseball parks (10 GP) and a soccer stadium (1 GP). The rink for NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ will be located on the lakefront 18th fairway of the golf course at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the annual site of the American Century Championship since 1990, and host of the 1985 U.S. Senior Open and 1980 U.S. Amateur Public Links.

1 – Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™ will mark the first regular-season outdoor game for the Vegas Golden Knights, making them the 26th different NHL franchise to play in such a contest. The NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will also mark the first time four different teams compete back-to-back at the same outdoor venue.

2 – Number of NHL regular-season outdoor games being played as part of NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™. Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™ will showcase the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday™ will feature the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on NBC in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.



3 – Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™ will mark the third regular-season outdoor game for the Colorado Avalanche, with their previous such games including the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ at Coors Field in Denver, a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at the U.S. Air Force Academy, a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

3 – Number of frontline workers – Daryl Braga, Miranda Miller and Dusty R. Gooch – that will be honored during the Opening Ceremony presented by Navy Federal Credit Union during Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™. Together, the trio will be charged with delivering the game puck to the on-ice officials. Prior to the start of Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday™, Three-time Olympic snowboarder Hannah Teter and two-time Olympic skier Maddie Bowman will deliver the game puck.

4 – Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday™ will mark the fourth regular-season outdoor game for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins hosted the 2010 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston, a 2-1 OT win against the Philadelphia Flyers; the 2016 NHL Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens and the 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

4 – Number of points Flyers forwards Jakub Voracek (2-2—4 in 3 GP) and Claude Giroux (2-2—4 in 4 GP) have scored in outdoor games, trailing only Henrik Zetterberg (0-7—7 in 4 GP) and Jonathan Toews (2-5—7 in 6 GP) for the most career points outdoors. Only Tyler Toffoli (3 G in 2 GP) and Eric Fehr (3 G in 3 GP) have more career goals in such games.

5 – Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday™ will mark the fifth regular-season outdoor game for the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers’ previous outdoor appearances include the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston at Fenway Park; the 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh; and the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, a 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

5 – Number of Grammy Awards won by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day. The rock band’s newest song, “Here Comes the Shock,” will be featured in a highlight reel of the top plays of the first quarter of the 2020-21 NHL® season during the second intermission of Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™.

10 – Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™ will mark the 10th time the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights have faced off in regular-season games since the 2017-18 season, with the Avalanche holding a 12-9 edge in points over the Golden Knights (COL 6-4-0—12; VGK 4-5-1—9).



10 – Approximate number of albums sold worldwide by three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix, the performer of the U.S. national anthem in the Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday™.

11 – Eleven players on the Golden Knights’ roster, plus head coach Peter DeBoer, have outdoor NHL game experience. Leading goal-scorer Max Pacioretty has played in three prior games, all with the Canadiens, including the 2017 Scotiabank NHL100 Classic in which he faced current teammate Mark Stone.

13 – Nevada will become the 13th different state (plus the District of Columbia) to host an outdoor NHL game. In 2018, Nevada became the 16th different state to host a Stanley Cup Final game since the NHL was founded in 1917-18.

14 – Fourteen players on the Bruins’ roster, plus head coach Bruce Cassidy, have outdoor NHL game experience. Twelve of those players were part of Boston’s last such game, a 4-2 win in the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® that saw current Bruins Sean Kuraly, Chris Wagner and Matt Grzelcyk combine for the winning goal.

17 – In the first intermission of Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™, the focus will shift from the NHL regulation-size rink on the 18th hole to the lakeside par-3 17th hole of the iconic Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course. The One Million Dollar Hole-in-One Challenge presented by Bridgestone will feature Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon’s attempt to relive a memorable moment from the same spot Avalanche GM Joe Sakic had a hole-in-one at the 2011 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. If MacKinnon makes an ace, the NHL will donate $1 million to the NHL/NHLPA Learn to Play program.

17.6 – Average low temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for Stateline, Nev. on both Feb. 20 and Feb. 21,according to accuweather.com.



18 – Eighteen players on the Avalanche roster, plus head coach Jared Bednar, have outdoor NHL game experience. Sixteen of those players were with the team for the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ against the Kings, including goaltenders Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz who split duties after the former left due to injury. Nathan MacKinnon (1-1—2), Gabriel Landeskog (0-2—2) and Erik Johnson have played in each of Colorado’s two prior outdoor games (also 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ vs. DET).

18 – Eighteen players on the Flyers’ roster, plus head coach Alain Vigneault, have outdoor NHL game experience. Fifteen of those players have played in a prior outdoor NHL game with Philadelphia, including seven who have suited up in multiple outdoor games with the team: Claude Giroux (4), Sean Couturier (3), James van Riemsdyk (3), Jakub Voracek (3), Shayne Gostisbehere (2), Ivan Provorov (2) and Michael Raffl (2).

25 – Children will travel from Reno to participate in a Vegas Golden Knights Learn to Play clinic on the outdoor rink at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.



31 & 32 – Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday™ and Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday™ will mark the 31st and 32nd NHL® regular-season outdoor game contested.

44.6 – Average high temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for Stateline, Nev. on both Feb. 20 and Feb. 21,according to accuweather.com.

53 – Length, in feet, of the world’s largest mobile rink refrigeration unit, specially built for outdoor

games conducted by the NHL.



206 – Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday™ will mark the 206th time the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers have faced off in regular-season games since the 1967-68 season, with the Bruins holding a 255-179 edge in points over the Flyers (BOS 111-61-33—255; PHI 73-99-33—179). In addition, the two franchises have met six times in the Stanley Cup® Playoffs, with each team winning three series.

232 – Number of girls currently playing hockey in the state of Nevada; marking a 222% increase over the last 10 seasons according to USA Hockey.

243 – Number of ice pans under the rink at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, each measuring 30” x 340” in size.



300 – Ton capacity of the refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

350 – Gallons of non-toxic paint used to make the ice at Edgewood Tahoe Resort white.

836 – Number of players and coaches who have participated in the NHL’s 30 regular-season outdoor games to date (719 skaters, 82 goalies, 35 coaches).

1,645 – The deepest point of Lake Tahoe measured in feet.

1968 – Year that Brooks Park, founder of the Park Livestock Co., founded Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course.

2,537 – This is the farthest distance the Bruins have travelled for a regular-season “home” game in North America (2,537 miles).

3,000 – Gallons of coolant used to freeze the rink at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

3,235 – Overall player participation at the end of the 2019-20 hockey season in the state of Nevada; marking a 244% increase over the last 10 seasons, according to USA Hockey.

6,222 – The average surface of Lake Tahoe is 6,222 feet above sea level.

20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Edgewood Tahoe Resort for the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™.



96,500 – Weight, in pounds, of the refrigeration unit that travels to the NHL’s outdoor games.



122,200 – With a surface area of 122,200 acres, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America.

1,622,081 – Total attendance for the NHL’s 30 regular-season outdoor games, an average of 54,069 per game.

39.75 Trillion – Lake Tahoe contains an estimated 39.75 trillion gallons of water.

