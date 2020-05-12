NHL-NHLPA to meet today to discuss return to play

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NHL officials, owners and players are set to meet today to discuss the league returning to play for the 2019-2020 season. Initially the meeting was set for Wednesday, but has been moved up to this afternoon.

The NHL-NHLPA Return to Play Committee meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday has been moved up to this afternoon. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 12, 2020

The NHL combined with the players association to form the committee last month to look at options to return to play.

When play was paused on March 12 the Vegas Golden Knights were in first place in the Pacific Division. It’s believed that if the NHL returns to play this year that they would skip the rest of the regular season and go straight to a (possibly reduced) Stanley Cup Playoff format.

This is a developing story