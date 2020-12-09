NHL may start season with all-Canadian division

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marc Sanchez)

Okay, here’s the qualifier at the top — nothing is set yet for the 2021 NHL season, but there is a lot of things out there rumblin’ right now, so we thought we’d fill you in on the latest.

First, the start date. The NHL is targeting mid January to start the season with a regular season that could be 52-56 games long, or somewhere in-between. There would be no pre-season games.

Because of the lack of travel between the USA and Canada the NHL is considering a ‘Canadian Division’ with 7 Canadian based teams and three other divisions of entirely US based teams.

Not finalized yet, and still subject to change, but the 2020-21 four-division re-alignment currently looks like this according to sources:



Bos-Buf-NJ-NYI-NYR-Pha-Pgh-Was



Car-CBJ-Det-Chi-Fla-Min-Nas-TB



Ana-Ari-Col-Dal-LA-SJ-STL-VGK



All-Canadian teams — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 9, 2020

Under this plan, the Vegas Golden Knights would be in a division with the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues.

It’s unlikely that fans would be at some of the early games in the upcoming season, but that would largely depend on local regulations dealing with fear over coronavirus spread.