NHL: False positive test results resolved, Knights and Blues players OK to play

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — False positive COVID-19 test results caused concern on Wednesday in the NHL, with players from both the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues being cleared after additional testing.

“This morning, we became aware of certain test results involving multiple players on two clubs (the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights) that had indicated positive results for the COVID-19 virus,” according to an NHL statement.

“Because those reported results emanated from the same laboratory, and due to other peculiarities and similarities as among the test results themselves, an investigation was initiated into the possibility that the initial test results reported may have been in error,” the statement continued.

The league said further testing came back “uniformly negative” and all affected players who were initially isolated out of caution and retested were eligible to play.

The teams are involved in playoff series with other teams, and haven’t played each other since May 8. The Golden Knights are currently playing the Minnesota Wild, while the Blues are taking on the Colorado Avalanche.