NHL extends isolation period to April 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Hockey League has extended its isolation period from March 27 to April 6. That further pushes back the date that facilities could re-open to continue the NHL season. The new date applies to all players and staff for NHL teams.

The NHL Board of Governors held conference calls with teams over the last two days to discuss issues relative to the coronavirus shutdown of the NHL. Reports are the NHL also asked its teams to hold arena dates through August should the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in time to crown a league champion.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says that any decision about returning to play would rely on health officials and that the league has discussed a number of scenarios to complete the season.