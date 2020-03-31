NHL extends isolation period to April 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights were set to end their regular season Saturday at Vancouver, in fact, that was the last day of the NHL’s regular season. Oh how times have changed. The National Hockey League has joined other sports by shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday the NHL extended it’s isolation period to at least April 15. The isolation means that no practices can take place as a team and that office operations are basically shut down. The league halted play March 12th and began isolating on March 27.

Four NHL players have tested positive for COVID-19, two on the Ottawa Senators and two on the Colorado Avalanche.