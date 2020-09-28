NHL Covid numbers continue to show success of bubble

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The NHL reports Covid-19 perfection from their hockey “bubbles” of Toronto and Edmonton. The league used both Canadian cities for its Stanley Cup Playoffs this year and move exclusively to Edmonton for the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL claims zero positive tests among more than 7,000 tests administered begining July 27.

The Vegas Golden Knights made it to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Dallas Stars.

The NHL has given no start date for the upcoming hockey season. December 1 has been reported as the target date for the league.