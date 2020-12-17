NHL could begin season in mid-January

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL is hoping to begin its 2021 season in mid-January with a reduced schedule and realigned divisions. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement today but added that anything that happens must be approved by the NHL Players Association.

“We are focused on starting at some point hopefully in mid-January,” Commissioner Bettman said. “… It is clear that we will not be playing an 82-game schedule for the regular season, which we normally do, but we’re going to try and play as many games as possible.”

The league may have to put all 7 Canadian teams in one division because travel across the U.S. and Canadian border may be difficult during COVID-19. The U.S. teams would be put in 3 divisions that would be divided by region.

The season would likely begin without fans and there would be no pre-season. Training camps would begin in early January.

