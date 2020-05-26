NHL Commissioner to announce ‘Return to Play Plan’ Tuesday afternoon

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after the team’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement today at 1:30 p.m. PT regarding the Return to Play Plan for the 2019-20 NHL season. It will air on NBCSN and NHL Network in the United States as well as Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and will be streamed live on NHL.com and across NHL Social platforms (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube).

An interactive media availability with Commissioner Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly will follow via Zoom at 3 p.m. PT.

Plans released so far have 24 teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights holding the top seed in the Pacific Division. Las Vegas, Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto have been mentioned as hubs for the Playoffs to begin without fans in attendance.

The news conference will also be broadcast on the 8NewsNow.com web site and Facebook.