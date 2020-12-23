NHL announces Vegas Golden Knights 2020-21 regular-season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced the Golden Knights schedule for the 2020-21 regular season. The full schedule can be found below. All times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Additional information regarding fan attendance for Golden Knights home games will be distributed when confirmed.

we



are



so



ready



2



rockhttps://t.co/ZzrwML71gD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 23, 2020

The Golden Knights 56-game schedule will feature division only opponents during the regular season and Vegas will face each team in the division a total of eight times during the year.

The Golden Knights will open the season at home against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 14, 2021, and will also face the Ducks two days later on January 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena.

As part of the agreement the league and the National Hockey League Players’ Association reached, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be played following the regular season and will feature 16 teams in the traditional best-of-seven, four-round format and conclude around mid-July.

The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with intradivisional play in the first two rounds (#1 vs. #4; #2 vs. #3). The four teams that advance to the Semifinal Round would be seeded by their regular-season points total, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 4 seed in one series and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds meeting in the other.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

All games are subject to change

JANUARY:

Thurs. Jan. 14 vs. Anaheim

Sat. Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim

Mon. Jan. 18 vs. Arizona

Wed. Jan. 20 vs. Arizona

Fri. Jan. 22 at Arizona

Sun. Jan. 24 at Arizona

Tues. Jan. 26 vs. St. Louis

Thurs. Jan. 28 vs. St. Louis

FEBRUARY:

Mon. Feb. 1 at San Jose

Wed. Feb. 3 at San Jose

Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles

Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles

Tue. Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim

Thurs. Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim

Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Colorado

Tues. Feb. 16 vs. Colorado

Sat. Feb. 20 at Colorado

Mon. Feb. 22 at Colorado

Fri. Feb. 26 at Anaheim

Sat. Feb. 27 at Anaheim

MARCH:

Mon. March 1 vs. Minnesota

Wed. March 3 vs. Minnesota

Fri. March 5 at San Jose

Sat. March 6 at San Jose

Mon. March 8 at Minnesota

Wed. March 10 at Minnesota

Fri. March 12 at St. Louis

Sat. March 13 at St. Louis

Mon. March 15 vs. San Jose

Wed. March 17 vs. San Jose

Fri. March 19 at Los Angeles

Sun. March 21 at Los Angeles

Thurs. March 25 at Colorado

Sat. March 27 at Colorado

Mon. March 29 vs. Los Angeles

Wed. March 31 vs. Los Angeles

APRIL:

Thurs. April 1 vs. Minnesota

Sat. April 3 vs. Minnesota

Mon. April 5 at St. Louis

Wed. April 7 at St. Louis

Fri. April 9 vs. Arizona

Sun. April 11 vs. Arizona

Mon. April 12 at Los Angeles

Wed. April 14 at Los Angeles

Fri. April 16 at Anaheim

Sun. April 18 at Anaheim

Mon. April 19 vs. San Jose

Wed. April 21 vs. San Jose

Mon. April 26 vs. Colorado

Wed. April 28 vs. Colorado

Fri. April 30 at Arizona

MAY:

Sat. May 1 at Arizona

Mon. May 3 at Minnesota

Wed. May 5 at Minnesota

Fri. May 7 vs. St. Louis

Sat. May 8 vs. St. Louis

As previously announced, in reaching an agreement on the format for the 2020-21 season, the NHL and NHLPA determined that the ongoing closure of the U.S.-Canada border required realignment, and the League and the Players also sought to minimize team travel as much as possible by shifting to exclusively intradivisional play.

It is the current plan to play games in the home arenas of participating teams while understanding that most arenas will not, at least in the initial part of the season, be able to host fans. However, depending on prevailing conditions both in local markets and across North America, the League will be prepared to play games in one or more “neutral site” venues per division should it become necessary.