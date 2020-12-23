NHL announces Vegas Golden Knights 2020-21 regular-season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced the Golden Knights schedule for the 2020-21 regular season. The full schedule can be found below. All times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.
Additional information regarding fan attendance for Golden Knights home games will be distributed when confirmed.
The Golden Knights 56-game schedule will feature division only opponents during the regular season and Vegas will face each team in the division a total of eight times during the year.
The Golden Knights will open the season at home against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 14, 2021, and will also face the Ducks two days later on January 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena.
As part of the agreement the league and the National Hockey League Players’ Association reached, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be played following the regular season and will feature 16 teams in the traditional best-of-seven, four-round format and conclude around mid-July.
The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with intradivisional play in the first two rounds (#1 vs. #4; #2 vs. #3). The four teams that advance to the Semifinal Round would be seeded by their regular-season points total, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 4 seed in one series and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds meeting in the other.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:
All games are subject to change
JANUARY:
- Thurs. Jan. 14 vs. Anaheim
- Sat. Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim
- Mon. Jan. 18 vs. Arizona
- Wed. Jan. 20 vs. Arizona
- Fri. Jan. 22 at Arizona
- Sun. Jan. 24 at Arizona
- Tues. Jan. 26 vs. St. Louis
- Thurs. Jan. 28 vs. St. Louis
FEBRUARY:
- Mon. Feb. 1 at San Jose
- Wed. Feb. 3 at San Jose
- Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles
- Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles
- Tue. Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim
- Thurs. Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim
- Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Colorado
- Tues. Feb. 16 vs. Colorado
- Sat. Feb. 20 at Colorado
- Mon. Feb. 22 at Colorado
- Fri. Feb. 26 at Anaheim
- Sat. Feb. 27 at Anaheim
MARCH:
- Mon. March 1 vs. Minnesota
- Wed. March 3 vs. Minnesota
- Fri. March 5 at San Jose
- Sat. March 6 at San Jose
- Mon. March 8 at Minnesota
- Wed. March 10 at Minnesota
- Fri. March 12 at St. Louis
- Sat. March 13 at St. Louis
- Mon. March 15 vs. San Jose
- Wed. March 17 vs. San Jose
- Fri. March 19 at Los Angeles
- Sun. March 21 at Los Angeles
- Thurs. March 25 at Colorado
- Sat. March 27 at Colorado
- Mon. March 29 vs. Los Angeles
- Wed. March 31 vs. Los Angeles
APRIL:
- Thurs. April 1 vs. Minnesota
- Sat. April 3 vs. Minnesota
- Mon. April 5 at St. Louis
- Wed. April 7 at St. Louis
- Fri. April 9 vs. Arizona
- Sun. April 11 vs. Arizona
- Mon. April 12 at Los Angeles
- Wed. April 14 at Los Angeles
- Fri. April 16 at Anaheim
- Sun. April 18 at Anaheim
- Mon. April 19 vs. San Jose
- Wed. April 21 vs. San Jose
- Mon. April 26 vs. Colorado
- Wed. April 28 vs. Colorado
- Fri. April 30 at Arizona
MAY:
- Sat. May 1 at Arizona
- Mon. May 3 at Minnesota
- Wed. May 5 at Minnesota
- Fri. May 7 vs. St. Louis
- Sat. May 8 vs. St. Louis
As previously announced, in reaching an agreement on the format for the 2020-21 season, the NHL and NHLPA determined that the ongoing closure of the U.S.-Canada border required realignment, and the League and the Players also sought to minimize team travel as much as possible by shifting to exclusively intradivisional play.
It is the current plan to play games in the home arenas of participating teams while understanding that most arenas will not, at least in the initial part of the season, be able to host fans. However, depending on prevailing conditions both in local markets and across North America, the League will be prepared to play games in one or more “neutral site” venues per division should it become necessary.