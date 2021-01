NHL announces start times for Golden Knights 2020-2021 regular season schedule

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 file photo, Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Dallas Stars were in a miserable stretch when the NHL season came to a sudden and unexpected stop 4 1/2 months ago. Vegas was playing some of its best hockey after a coaching change. Both now have the same chance of being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and a better chance to re-acclimate to playing again than having to jump right into a playoff series for the resumption of this unprecedented season because of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/David Becker, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Hockey League has released game start times for the Vegas Golden Knights schedule during the 2020-21 regular season.

The modified 56-game regular season schedule will feature division only opponents and Vegas will face each of the seven teams a total of eight times during the year.

The Golden Knights open their season on Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. PT. Two days later, they will face the Ducks again at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

AT&T SportsNet will air these two games and 49 others during the regular season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

JANUARY:

Thurs. Jan. 14 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. Jan. 18 vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. Jan. 20 vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. Jan. 22 at Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. Jan. 24 at Arizona: 2 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Tues. Jan. 26 vs. St. Louis: 6 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Thurs. Jan. 28 vs. St. Louis: 6 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

FEBRUARY:

Mon. Feb. 1 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. Feb. 3 at San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles: 12 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Tue. Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Thurs. Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Colorado: 4 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Tues. Feb. 16 vs. Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. Feb. 20 at Colorado: 1 p.m. (NBC and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. Feb. 22 at Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. Feb. 26 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. Feb. 27 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

MARCH:

Mon. March 1 vs. Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. March 3 vs. Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. March 5 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. March 6 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. March 8 at Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. March 10 at Minnesota: 6 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. March 12 at St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. March 13 at St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. March 15 vs. San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. March 17 vs. San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. March 19 at Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. March 21 at Los Angeles: 3 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Thurs. March 25 at Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. March 27 at Colorado: 1 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. March 29 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. March 31 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

APRIL:

Thurs. April 1 vs. Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. April 3 vs. Minnesota: 6 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. April 5 at St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. April 7 at St. Louis: 8 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. April 9 vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. April 11 vs. Arizona: 1 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. April 12 at Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. April 14 at Los Angeles: 5 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. April 16 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. April 18 at Anaheim: 1 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. April 19 vs. San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. April 21 vs. San Jose: 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. April 26 vs. Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. April 28 vs. Colorado: 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. April 30 at Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

MAY: