NHL announces plans for Fan Fair during Las Vegas All-Star game in February

Golden Knights
Posted: / Updated:
NHL All Star Fan Fair

Hockey: NHL Fan Fair Fest: Rear view of young New York Rangers fan shooting puck during the Sniper’s Fire accuracy challenge during NHL All Star Weekend at Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Columbus, OH 1/25/2015
CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
(Set Number: X159205 TK1 )

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Hockey League will take over Las Vegas the first week in February for its annual All-Star game and Fan Fair. The Fan Fair event begins February 3 and will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. The All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena is Sunday February 6.

Tickets to the 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, are now available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last.

The 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™ will offer fans of all teams and ages interactive hockey games; a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans; special appearances by NHL alumni and NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup®; live television and radio broadcasts; and dozens of other dynamic activities, all included with the price of admission. Fans can purchase officially licensed NHL® All-Star merchandise as well as 32 team assortments at the Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend’s flagship store and there will be official watch parties for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game telecasts.

Tickets for all four days are available in advance at NHL.com/FanFair at $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military. Applicable fees will apply. Children three years of age and under will be admitted free of charge.

WHAT:             

2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™

WHEN:              

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022              3 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT    

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022                   3 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT 

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022              10 a.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022                11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT

WHERE:          

Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall

300 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

January 01 2022 12:00 am

