NHL announces plans for Fan Fair during Las Vegas All-Star game in February

Hockey: NHL Fan Fair Fest: Rear view of young New York Rangers fan shooting puck during the Sniper’s Fire accuracy challenge during NHL All Star Weekend at Greater Columbus Convention Center. Columbus, OH 1/25/2015 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X159205 TK1 )

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Hockey League will take over Las Vegas the first week in February for its annual All-Star game and Fan Fair. The Fan Fair event begins February 3 and will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. The All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena is Sunday February 6.

Tickets to the 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, are now available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last.

The 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™ will offer fans of all teams and ages interactive hockey games; a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans; special appearances by NHL alumni and NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup®; live television and radio broadcasts; and dozens of other dynamic activities, all included with the price of admission. Fans can purchase officially licensed NHL® All-Star merchandise as well as 32 team assortments at the Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend’s flagship store and there will be official watch parties for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game telecasts.

Tickets for all four days are available in advance at NHL.com/FanFair at $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military. Applicable fees will apply. Children three years of age and under will be admitted free of charge.

WHAT:

2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™

WHEN:

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall

300 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89109