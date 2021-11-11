NHL All-Star skills competition could mean a show on the Strip, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hockey outdoors on the Las Vegas Strip? That seems to be in the works when the NHL All-Star Game comes to town in February, according to a report today from ESPN.

Two new skills competitions events could take place near The Bellagio, which has been involved in discussions between the NHL, officials and police, according to a report from ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

The NHL hatched the plan to go along with the All-Star Game, which will be played at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5. The skills competitions would be on Friday, Feb. 4, and require a partial shutdown of a section of the Las Vegas Strip.

The events will be inspired by Las Vegas, and are still in the forming stages, a source told ESPN.

Some parts of the skills competition would still be held indoors at T-Mobile Arena, including the hardest shot and fastest skater events.

REMINDER! Tonight is Military Appreciation Night and we will be wearing specialty warmup jerseys!



Read below for info on how your favorite player's worn, signed jersey can become yours!#VegasBorn | @diamondresorts https://t.co/oTLw4TQIyT — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 11, 2021

The Golden Knights could look very different by the time the All-Star Game arrives, with reports today that Mark Stone is “participating with us and looking good,” according to VGK head coach Pete DeBoer.

🎥 DeBoer: Stone is participating with us and looking good. Pacioretty is out of his boot and weight-bearing. Karlsson is still a couple of weeks behind Pacioretty. pic.twitter.com/NBLl4O3fDQ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 11, 2021

Max Pacioretty is “out of his boot and weight-bearing,” and William Karlsson “is still a couple of weeks behind Pacioretty,” DeBoer said.

Jack Eichel’s schedule remains to be seen, with surgery scheduled very soon.

The Knights play the Minnesota Wild tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.