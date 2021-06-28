NHL All-Star Game to Las Vegas in 2022

ST. LOUIS, MO – JANUARY 25: Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) reaches to make save on shot by Vancouver Canucks defender Quinn Hughes (43) during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on January 25, 2020, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL announced Monday that it’s All-Star game in 2022 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to host the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena,” said Vegas Golden Knights President & COO Kerry Bubolz. “This is one of the league’s premier events of the year and we are thrilled to bring fans from around the world to Las Vegas to celebrate hockey. This event will also help continue our growth of the game in Nevada and our surrounding areas.”

The 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game, and will feature various hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities. Confirmed dates and additional information regarding the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will be announced when available.