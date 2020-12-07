New look at Golden Knights red ‘Reverse Retro’ jerseys

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Adidas have unveiled an all-new Reverse Retro jersey. The jersey will be added to the current rotation and will be worn periodically throughout the season. Knights forward William Karlsson is seen modeling the red jersey in some new pictures released by the NHL team on Monday.

Inspired by the pioneers of hockey in the desert, the Golden Knights Reverse Retro jersey pays homage to the teams and players that paved the way in Vegas while breaking new ground for the Knights.

The red color is a reference to the Wranglers, who played in Vegas from 2003-2014. The striping is inspired by the Thunder, whose V-for-Vegas body stripes graced the strip from 1993-1999. The year ’95 appears in the back neck to commemorate the Thunder’s best season in 1995-1996 and Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in the NHL, who wore the Thunder’s V-stripes during the 1994-95 season.

Courtesy: Vegas Golden Knights, Twitter

Courtesy: Vegas Golden Knights, Twitter

No VGK jersey would be complete without something new. This will be the first time Vegas wears completely new stripes, not just recolored versions of their existing striping. It will be the first time they wear a red jersey and it will be the first time their beloved secondary mark appears as a jersey crest. It is a tribute to the pioneers of the past in a sparkling new sweater for the future. A combination that can only be seen in Vegas.

Preorders for the VGK Reverse Retro jersey can be made online at vegasteamstore.com or in-person at The Arsenal at City National Arena or at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.