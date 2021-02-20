Nevada law enforcement skates with the Knights outdoors in Tahoe

VEGAS (February 20, 2021)– Members of Nevada law enforcement joined Vegas Golden Knights television color analyst Shane Hnidy for a special on-ice skating session in Tahoe on Friday, February 19 from 6-7 p.m. PT. The event is part of a broader organization-wide community coalition initiative aimed to strengthen the connections and relationships between youth, our communities and local police officers. More information on this Golden Knights community coalition will be announced in the coming weeks.

Joining Hnidy in the skate were representatives from:

Las Vegas Metro Police Department

North Las Vegas Police Department

Henderson Police Department

Clark County School District Police Department

Nevada Highway Patrol

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Reno Police Department

NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ continues the tradition the League established of staging outdoor games during the regular season, with the upcoming games in February marking the 31st and 32nd such events since 2003. The Golden Knights and Avalanche will face off on Saturday, February 20 at 12 noon PT.

The rink for NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ will be located on the lakefront 18th fairway of the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Set along the scenic Lake Tahoe shoreline, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is a 235-acre, LEED-certified luxe mountain haven overlooking the iconic Sierra Nevada.