More fans allowed at VGK games as T-Mobile capacity raised to 20%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will have more fans in the stands when they return to T-Mobile Arena.

The team confirmed Thursday they have been approved for 20% capacity. Tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. for the newly available seats.

GREAT NEWS!!!!



We have been approved for 20% capacity for home games at T-Mobile Arena!!



More tickets for March home games go on sale at 11 a.m. 🎟



Get em here 👉 https://t.co/2pTqUbiVEz pic.twitter.com/9gXtLI2MJd — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 11, 2021

The Knights are currently on a road trip and will return to T-Mobile Arena on Monday, March 15, for a game against the San Jose Sharks.

Capacity had been set at 15% — about 2,500 fans — as the Knights welcomed fans back to T-Mobile Arena on Monday, March 1.

T-Mobile Arena holds 17,500 fans for hockey games.

The 15% limit was set by the Southern Nevada Health District, and Knights owner Bill Foley was not happy that it wasn’t set higher.

Health officials said then that the guidelines were subject to change based on updates, recommendations and guidance from local and state health officials.

SNHD officials provided this statement to 8NewsNow: