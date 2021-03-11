More fans allowed at VGK games as T-Mobile capacity raised to 20%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will have more fans in the stands when they return to T-Mobile Arena.
The team confirmed Thursday they have been approved for 20% capacity. Tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. for the newly available seats.
The Knights are currently on a road trip and will return to T-Mobile Arena on Monday, March 15, for a game against the San Jose Sharks.
Capacity had been set at 15% — about 2,500 fans — as the Knights welcomed fans back to T-Mobile Arena on Monday, March 1.
T-Mobile Arena holds 17,500 fans for hockey games.
The 15% limit was set by the Southern Nevada Health District, and Knights owner Bill Foley was not happy that it wasn’t set higher.
Health officials said then that the guidelines were subject to change based on updates, recommendations and guidance from local and state health officials.
SNHD officials provided this statement to 8NewsNow:
We review large gathering plans to ensure that local public health standards are met, that the event will not pose a burden to the local public health infrastructure, and then make recommendations. The plans are reviewed and approved by the appropriate state agency. The Southern Nevada Health District did recommend initial re-opening at 15 percent capacity for Golden Knights’ games at T-Mobile arena. We will continue to monitor the progress of the pandemic and case trends in our community and adjust our recommendation accordingly.