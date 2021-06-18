Montreal Canadiens coach in COVID protocols, according to media report

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme is in isolation at home due to “irregularities in COVID testing,” according to a report from Canada. The Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to play Game 3 of their NHL Stanley Cup series tonight.

The Canadiens received their second vaccine dose on June 9, so nine days ago. Not positive that was the day Dominique Ducharme received it, but probably the case. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 18, 2021

The information was tweeted by Arpon Basu, editor-in-chief of The Athletic Montreal.

Montreal is the first Canadian team to play in the U.S. this season.

Irregularities in testing have come up previously for NHL players and coaches, including some Golden Knights players and coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche during the last playoff series against the VGK.

Additional testing sometimes reveals a false positive, but “irregularities” don’t necessarily indicate a positive test has occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.