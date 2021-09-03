Mask up for VGK games at T-Mobile Arena: Knights not requiring shots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Masks will be required for fans attending Golden Knights games, but there are no plans to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, according to a team statement.

The Knights are scheduled to play an exhibition game Oct. 1 at T-Mobile Arena against the Los Angeles Kings. The regular season home opener against the Seattle Kraken is Oct. 12.

The team’s statement:

The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights will continue to follow the applicable recommendations from state and local health officials, the National Hockey League and the CDC. Per the current guidance outlined in the State of Nevada’s Directive 047, masks will be required for fans attending our home games. However, proof of vaccination and/or proof of a negative COVID test in advance of attending a game will not be required at this time. If any adjustments are made to these fan policies, we will communicate those changes once confirmed. Vegas Golden Knights statement

Positive signs coming out daily on the COVID-19 situation in Clark County could mean the situation will change in the next month, but CDC guidance seems unlikely to change that soon.

The Henderson Silver Knights will follow the same rules as the VGK.