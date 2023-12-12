LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights while Logan Thompson made 27 saves. Stone also had two assists for a four-point game.

After Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich scored his second goal of the game to tie it with one minute remaining, sending the Golden Knights to their seventh extra period in 13 games, Stone streaked in alone and beat Flames netminder Dustin Wolf and to give Vegas its fourth straight win.

“I got a step so all I got to do is really make a good shot,” Stone said.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots to score against the Calgary Flames in overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights, who lead the NHL with 45 points, improved to 9-1 all-time when hosting Calgary. Vegas extended its point streak to nine games, now 6-0-3 since Nov. 27.

“We know we have a good team and we know that we can come back any night,” Karlsson said. “I think we believe in ourselves that much and we battled back today. Unfortunately, they tied it up again, but we showed some resilience and got the dub.”

Mackenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri also scored goals, while Wolf stopped 34 shots for the Flames, who have now lost five of six after a promising 8-3-2 run.

Calgary was playing the second leg of a back-to-back after blowing a 5-3 third-period lead in Denver on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) blocks a shot beside Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“We were competitive all night tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “For me, the difference of course when you look at it is special teams — they score two on their opportunities. We weren’t able to generate anything but I’m not faulting or not unhappy with the way we competed or worked tonight.”

It was a game of back and forth, the teams exchanging goals every step of the way until Vegas took a 4-3 lead in the third period when Karlsson’s shot from his knees with a little less than four minutes remaining in the game gave the Golden Knights their first lead.

Weegar ignited things for the Flames when he one-timed a long rebound from Thompson’s pad save from the top of the right circle. Stephenson put Vegas on the board later in the first when he was positioned perfectly in the middle of a goal-mouth scramble during a power play and he was able to punch home a rebound.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Flames got the lead back in the second period when Connor Zary’s shot from the slot caromed off Kadri’s back and into the net. Three minutes later Barbashev snared a loose puck from the slot to tie it once again. Sharangovich put the Flames ahead late in the period when his shot from the top of the right circle trickled through Thompson’s pads.

Stone tied the game early in the third period when he skated down the slot, took a pass from Karlsson and went forehand-backhand to beat Wolf.

UP NEXT

Flames: Conclude a three-game road trip in Minnesota on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Host Buffalo on Friday.