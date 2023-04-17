LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will play in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Monday.

Stone, who missed the second half of the regular season and underwent back surgery, will team with Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Knights take on the Jets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

A tweet by the Golden Knights quoted Stone as saying, “I feel really good and really confident. I’m excited to get back.”

He said, “I don’t want to miss this. I want to play with these guys.” Stone missed the final 39 games of the regular season. Back surgery has cost him extended absences for two consecutive seasons, but his presence in the lineup for the playoffs is important for the Knights.

Talk surrounding the Knights has been about injuries and goaltending lately. The Knights have found different ways to win, fending off late season challenges for the Western Conference lead by the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Stone’s return gives the Knights a chance to re-establish their identity, especially on the power play, which has suffered since he left the lineup.