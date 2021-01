LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For the first time, the Vegas Golden Knights will have a “captain” on the ice. Forward Mark Stone has been named the team’s Captain for the 2021 season.

CONGRATULATIONS to Mark Stone on being named the first captain in Vegas Golden Knights history!!!! 🗿 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/gOBxRtSpKg — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 13, 2021

This move is not a major surprise, coach Pete DeBoer has said that the team would have a captain for this season and speculation has always been that Stone would be the choice.

Most NHL teams have captains and they wear a “C” on their jersey/sweater.

The Knights begin the 2021 season Thursday at home against Anaheim.