Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates scoring a goal late in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault will not be playing tonight according to the team.

Marchessault has been put in Covid protocol per NHL rules.

Update: Forward Jonathan Marchessault is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 16, 2021

Marchessault joins William Carrier, who was put in the protocol yesterday.

Update: Forward William Carrier was unavailable from practice today due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 15, 2021

The Knights (9-6-0) play the Carolina Hurricanes (11-2-0) tonight at home at T-Mobile arena. Game time is 7 p.m.