Marc-Andre Fleury returns to Vegas with Blackhawks

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 06: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Chicago Blackhawks gets ready to make a save against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks (11-18-5, seventh in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-13-1, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Vegas looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Golden Knights are 14-7-1 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The Blackhawks are 5-10-3 against conference opponents. Chicago scores 2.3 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 21 total goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 35 total points for the Golden Knights, 10 goals and 25 assists. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 21 goals and has 27 points. Patrick Kane has eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist).

Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).