Marc-Andre Fleury remains a Golden Knight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the signing of Robin Lehner, everyone wondered what would happen with Marc-Andre Fleury.

No one could offer the Knights what they wanted, and they wanted Fleury to be happy. So without a buyer, Fleury will stay in Las Vegas as a backup to Lehner.

“Marc and Robin are going to be our goaltenders as we go into the offseason, into training camp and into the season,” Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Knights owner Bill Foley said last week that the Knights would like to keep both goaltenders, but it seemed an unlikely scenario.