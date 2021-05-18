Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury has been nominated for the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The NHL presents this trophy to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Fleury is also a 2021 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, rewarding the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
The 31 nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
The selection committee will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner:
- Clear and measurable positive impact on the community
- Investment of time and resources
- Commitment to a particular cause or community
- Commitment to the League’s community initiatives
- Creativity of programming
- Use of influence; engagement of others
The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.
The 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:
Frank “King” Clancy was a beloved player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador in the NHL for decades. The trophy, named after him, was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors.