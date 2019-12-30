Knights’ Marc-André Fleury named to NHL All-Star team

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 04: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes save with the tip of his glove during game 4 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Hockey League announced Monday, Dec. 30, that goaltender Marc-André Fleury has been selected for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held January 24-25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fleury owns a 15-8-3 record along with two shutouts to go with a .912 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average in 27 games. This will be the fifth All-Star game for Fleury, and third consecutive, as he previously appeared in the 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019 All-Star Games.

2020 HONDA NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND INFORMATION

The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will once again consist of a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, featuring four teams – one for each NHL division.

The head coach of the NHL team with the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) in each of the four divisions at the halfway point of the regular season will guide the respective All-Star rosters.

The Blues and city of St. Louis will host the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, from Jan. 24‑25, including the 2020 SAP NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Jan. 25 (7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT) and the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25 (7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT).

Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #NHLAllStar. For more information on the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, visit NHL.com/Fans/All-Star.