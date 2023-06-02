LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Hockey League officials announced on Friday the performances taking place ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas starting on Saturday.

The concert series will occur before games 1, 2, and 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Before the series’ first game, “Happier” artist Marshmello is set to perform at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena. The performance will begin on Saturday, June 3, at 2:45 p.m. No ticket is required to attend the performance and the concert is free.

For game 2, Lil Jon will rock Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. The pool party performance is set to take place on Monday, June 5.

On the other side of the country, when game 3 begins on Thursday, June 8 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, hit artist Flo Rida will be taking the stage.

In addition to the performances, viewing parties for games 1 and 2 will be held on Toshiba Plaza.

So get ready to grab some “FRIENDS” and “Turn Down For What” as the Golden Knights take on the Panthers for the NHL championship.