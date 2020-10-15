Lehner surgery successful as Knights build for another playoff run

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) plays against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — Robin Lehner said Wednesday that his off-season shoulder surgery was successful.

The news comes as the Golden Knights prepare for their fourth year as a franchise with a roster that has changed significantly.

Surgery went great. 🐼 be buzzin in camp — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 15, 2020

With Lehner in goal and Marc-Andre Fleury backing him up, the Knights are once again preparing for a likely playoff run with the recent addition of Alex Pietrangelo.

No more are the Knights “misfits” after three straight playoff appearances and stars that include Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. The new Knights are building on a foundation built by William Karlsson, Fleury and a handful of others still on the team from the franchise’s inaugural season.

Some are gone, including defenseman Nate Schmidt, who the Knights could not keep with Pietrangelo’s big salary.

They’re underdogs no more.

Vegas has traded for or signed some of the NHL’s best players, gotten rid of some fan favorites and is now a perennial contender focused on winning now.

It began with trades for Pacioretty and Stone and continued with moves to get Alec Martinez and Lehner.

The Associated Press describes the trade of Schmidt to Vancouver to sign Pietrangelo as the finalization of “the Golden Knights’ franchise evolution.”