LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner miss the rest of the season and will undergo shoulder surgery, according to a team news release.

Confusion over Lehner’s status started last week when ESPN reported he would have season-ending surgery. Coach Pete DeBoer denied any knowledge of the problem, saying Lehner was on a “maintenance day” and away from practice.

Lehner missed the next two practices as well and was on the bench while Logan Thompson played in goal during Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks. The Knights are currently on the outside looking in, and will only make the playoffs if they win out and other teams lose games.

“Robin has done his best to battle through this injury he sustained Feb. 9, and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would allow him to complete the season,” according to the Knights news release.

“He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action,” the Knights said.

Thompson has played well, but he’s an NHL rookie. The shootout that decided Sunday’s game was Thompson’s first in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have recalled Jiri Patera from Henderson.