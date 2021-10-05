Lehner meets with NHL and players’ union

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner says he is encouraged about the possibility of change in the NHL after speaking with the league and players’ union.

On Saturday, Lehner took to Twitter and made several accusations, including accusing many teams of improperly medicating players without a doctor’s consent.

The NHL and NHLPA reached out to Lehner to set up an interview.

On Tuesday Lehner called his social media posts a cry for help.

“It’s not something I enjoy,” said Lehner. “For a long time, I have been trying to be heard and to implement some change. Not publicly it hasn’t happened and what happened over the weekend was a cry for help. At the end of the day, it brought conversation and brought everyone to the table.”

Lehner is a longtime mental health advocate who has been open about his bipolar disorder and his own struggles off the ice. He has said he hopes to bring about change in a more private fashion from now on.

Lehner says he does not want to bring down the hockey establishment but instead help set up younger generations in a positive way.

Lehner is entering his 13th season in the NHL. He said he believes there will be a backlash to his openness over mental health issues, but said it’s worth it to try to implement change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.