

LAS VEGAS — Timo Meier’s power-play goal with with 2:47 remaining snapped a tie and sent the San Jose Sharks past the Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night.

In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed the Knights their second consecutive home loss after they had won nine straight.

It marked the fifth time in six meetings the road team won in what’s been an intense rivalry since the Knights entered the NHL in 2017. It was just the second time the Sharks the Knights in regulation during the regular season.

With the Sharks’ regression the past couple of seasons and the Knights’ domination of the series, some have insinuated the rivalry has gone from boil to simmer.

Meier thinks otherwise. “Definitely for us, it still is (a rivalry),” Meier said. “For us, we just want to win the game against them and it feels nice. If they don’t think it’s a rivalry, we don’t really care. We won today, so that’s all we really care about.”

Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose and James Reimer made 22 saves.

“Before this trip, we really put an emphasis on coming out of it with a winning record, and the last few games have been come-from-behind wins and haven’t been easy, but I think our group just stuck with it,” Nieto said.

Since starting the season 0-5-0, the Sharks are on a 5-4-3 run as they head home for three games.

Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Knights and Logan Thompson stopped 24 shots in losing for the first time in six games.

After Meier’s eighth goal made it 3-2, Couture and Ferraro added empty-netters for the final margin.

Just after the Golden Knights killed off a penalty, Eichel scored his 10th goal when he one-timed a pass from Shea Theodore from the far side of the left circle for a 1-0 lead with 3.9 seconds left in the first period. It was Eichel’s 400th career point.

The Sharks tied it midway through the second period when Erik Karlsson’s laser from the blue line caromed straight to Kunin, who was there to bury a one-timer from the right circle for his 100th career point.

Marchessault finally solved Reimer after being stymied three times earlier. He caught Reimer cheating off the post while San Jose defenseman Mario Ferraro anticipated a pass to William Karlsson. Instead, Marchessault’s short-side blast put the Knights in front 2-1.

Nieto wiggled his way in front of the net, where he took a pass from Alexander Barabanov and backhanded the puck past Thompson just 1:04 into the third period to tie the game again.

The Golden Knights had their chances but were 0 for 3 on the power play.

“Our special teams in general let us down late,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “A lot of your top guys are on that. But I thought the second goal gave them life and that should never happen if you’re a good hockey club and take care of business in front of your net early in the period.”