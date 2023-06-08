LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are a VGK fan and would like to share the experience of watching the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Golden Knights and the Panthers with other fans, there are watch parties happening around the Las Vegas valley.
Game 3 on Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m.:
- The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin – You can grab a spot as early as 3 p.m. The pre-game entertainment starts at 4 p.m. You can bring chairs/blankets. The party is family-friendly. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
- Circa Resort Stadium Swim – The hotel/casino is hosting a watch party for ages 21 and older and it starts at 2 p.m. General admission starts at $40. Chance the mascot will be there for the game.
- Henderson Water Street Plaza – There will be food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ, and giveaways at the watch party at 240 S. Water Street.
Game 4 Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m.:
- Henderson Water Street Plaza – There will be food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ, and giveaways. Click for more information. (Water Street will be closed to vehicles. Fans are advised to arrive early. There’s limited parking at Water Street parking garage at 235 S. Water St. with access off Texas Ave. and at the Henderson City Hall parking garage at 240 S. Water St. with access off Basic Rd.)
- Las Vegas Ballpark – The Ballpark Club, bars and concession stands will open at 4 p.m. when gates open. There will be on-field access. Fans can bring pillows, blankets and towels onto the field. No chairs, raised seating, tarps or plastic mats will be allowed. Tickets are $5.