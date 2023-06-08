LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are a VGK fan and would like to share the experience of watching the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Golden Knights and the Panthers with other fans, there are watch parties happening around the Las Vegas valley.

Game 3 on Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m.:

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin – You can grab a spot as early as 3 p.m. The pre-game entertainment starts at 4 p.m. You can bring chairs/blankets. The party is family-friendly. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Food and drinks are available to purchase.

– You can grab a spot as early as 3 p.m. The pre-game entertainment starts at 4 p.m. You can bring chairs/blankets. The party is family-friendly. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Food and drinks are available to purchase. Circa Resort Stadium Swim – The hotel/casino is hosting a watch party for ages 21 and older and it starts at 2 p.m. General admission starts at $40. Chance the mascot will be there for the game.

– The hotel/casino is hosting a watch party for ages 21 and older and it starts at 2 p.m. General admission starts at $40. Chance the mascot will be there for the game. Henderson Water Street Plaza – There will be food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ, and giveaways at the watch party at 240 S. Water Street.

Game 4 Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m.: