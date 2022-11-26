Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, right, collides with Seattle right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second-year Seattle Kraken had lost all five games to the Knights dating to last season.

But on Friday night the Kraken seemed to have more jump, more intensity, and the result was a 4-2 victory before an announced crowd of 18,119 at T-Mobile Arena.

“They’re a fast team … They put a lot of pressure on us in our own zone, and I don’t think we were quick enough when we got it,” Knights center Jack Eichel said. “They were on top of us.

“Obviously, it wasn’t our best tonight.”

The Knights fell behind 2-0 and coach Bruce Cassidy juggled his lines in an effort to get his team going. It worked some, because the teams were tied 2-2 going into the second period.

But Seattle continued its pressure approach, getting second-period goals from Andre Burakovsky and Jordan Eberle.

“They were quicker than us,” Cassidy said. “They won a lot more races, one on one battles. … They were just the better team. Let’s call it what it is, from start to finish.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol called it a “sound road game” for his team, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road. “An important two points here on the road,” he said. “We beat a good team. Take the points and move on.”

Cassidy said some of his players, especially the wingers, weren’t good along the boards, moving pucks through the neutral zone and countering the Kraken’s pressure. He also didn’t like that the Knights weren’t good at getting to the net for rebounds and tips.

Burakovsky also scored in the first period for Seattle, which also got a goal from Ryan Donato.

Phil Kessel and Nicolas Roy scored for the Knights.

The Knights play the second game of their back to back at home on Saturday, meeting the Vancouver Canucks.