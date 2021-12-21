Knights without Pietrangelo, Dadonov tonight against the Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be without two important players tonight.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Evgenii Dadonov will miss the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to COVID-19 protocols.

Update: Evgenii Dadonov and Alex Pietrangelo are unavailable for tonight’s game due to COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 21, 2021

Related Content Knights hope to stay hot against two-time defending champs

The Knights hadn’t seen the major roster disruptions that prompted the NHL to stop the season temporarily. As they prepared to play in the league’s final game before the shutdown, the news about Pietrangelo and Dadonov came.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is scheduled for just after 7 p.m.

The Knights and the Lighting are two of the NHL’s hottest teams, but losing Pietrangelo — often the team’s time-on-ice leader — will be a setback. The Knights continue to play without defenseman Alec Martinez and forward Nolan Patrick due to injuries.

Captain Mark Stone missed Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury.