LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The National Hockey League announced Monday, Dec. 30, that goaltender Marc-André Fleury has been selected for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held January 24-25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fleury owns a 15-8-3 record along with two shutouts to go with a .912 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average in 27 games. This will be the fifth All-Star game for Fleury, and third consecutive, as he previously appeared in the 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019 All-Star Games.